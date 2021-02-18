REDW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 839 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $256.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.62 and a 200 day moving average of $241.48. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

