REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 11,964 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 350,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 91,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.