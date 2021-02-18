Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.52. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

