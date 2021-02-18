Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,284 ($82.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £44.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,368.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,297.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

