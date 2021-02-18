Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on the stock.
RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,284 ($82.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £44.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,368.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,297.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
