Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.