Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $51,520.00.

Shares of RDI opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

