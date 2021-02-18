Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $26,200.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,907.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

RDI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

