RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.