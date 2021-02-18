Raymond James Weighs in on Constellation Software Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn $12.40 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1,700.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,754.86.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,686.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12 month high of C$1,789.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.75 billion and a PE ratio of 81.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,619.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,563.26.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

