Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $9.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

