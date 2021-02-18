Ratecoin (XRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $126,023.60 and approximately $51.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded 123.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.