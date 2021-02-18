Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 648,884,261 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.