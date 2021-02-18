Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190,800 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $126,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

