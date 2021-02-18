Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $48.70 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $48,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

PM traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 92,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

