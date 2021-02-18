Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $183,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $200,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 86.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 265.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $577.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $548.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

