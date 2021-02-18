Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 58,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $238,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $6.17 on Thursday, hitting $492.29. 19,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,686. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.88 and its 200-day moving average is $462.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

