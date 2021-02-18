Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 1,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $89,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 443,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.