Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post $706.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.69 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $228,720,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,091,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,452,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

