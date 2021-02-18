Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.22. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 3,133 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22.

About Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

