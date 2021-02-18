Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

