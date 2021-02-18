Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $217.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

