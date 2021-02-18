QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,161. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

