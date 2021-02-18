QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $89.48 million and $17.01 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00062509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.01 or 0.00888110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.79 or 0.04988369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017715 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

