Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

