QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 299,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

