QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.92-3.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $599-613 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.29 million.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -169.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

