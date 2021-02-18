QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -169.73 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.