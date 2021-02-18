QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $290.50

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.50 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 311.70 ($4.07). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 306.80 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,501,518 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.50.

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page acquired 7,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Also, insider Susan Searle acquired 7,100 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £21,868 ($28,570.68). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,689.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.