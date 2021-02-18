QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,405. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $3,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,367,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,556,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

