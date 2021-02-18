Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

