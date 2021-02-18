Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

NYSE QTWO traded down $6.38 on Thursday, hitting $138.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,795. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

