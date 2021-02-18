Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Cognex stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

