Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Boosted by KeyCorp

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

