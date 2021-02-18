Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AN. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

AN opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

