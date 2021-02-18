Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Issued By Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$113.57.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$78.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.17.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at C$432,669.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.