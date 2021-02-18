Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NewMarket by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $396.36 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

