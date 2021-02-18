Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,452.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 133,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

