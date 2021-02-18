Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

ABC stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

