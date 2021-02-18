Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $36.45 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

