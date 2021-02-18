Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.92 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

