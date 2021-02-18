Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $13.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

