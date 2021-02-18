Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.