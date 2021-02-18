Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
NASDAQ PLSE opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $45.82.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
