Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

