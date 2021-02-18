Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Windstream has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Windstream and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.12 billion 0.00 -$3.16 billion N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.72 $229.04 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -10.19% N/A -4.64% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 5.20% 11.59% 2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Windstream and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom beats Windstream on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions. It also offers antivirus solutions; Corporate TV, a service that includes interactive TV for corporate customers, and Hotel TV for the hospitality industry; Demo video surveillance platform; Netris CCTV platform, an integrated multifunctional CCTV platform; video analytics subsystem, a solution enabling vendor's video analytics algorithms to be connected to the Netris CCTV platform; Netris VoD Server, a CCTV video core enabling video stream reception, recording, broadcasting, and retransmission system; and Netris iStream ITX, a local programmable camcorder for isolated areas. In addition, the company offers Solar Dozor 7 and Solar webProxy, which are cybersecurity services; scoring and marketing products; VPN mobile and VPN SOHO products; software-defined network/network function virtualization solutions; NVIDIA Geforce NOW, a cloud gaming service; and submarine cables. Further, it provides satellite communication network, TV infrastructure, voice ICT and data transport network, access network, internet access, Wi-Fi, cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, data center infrastructure, information security, over the top video, telemedicine, online education, broadband, and convergence and mobile services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

