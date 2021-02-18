Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The company had a trading volume of 7,171,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.59. The stock has a market cap of £36.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.