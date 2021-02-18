Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,695 by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,342.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £36.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 259.07. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

