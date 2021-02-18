Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

PFS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 198,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

