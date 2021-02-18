Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $67.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

