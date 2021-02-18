Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.
Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $67.08.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
