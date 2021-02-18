ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.68

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 67655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $2,471,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.