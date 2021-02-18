ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,239. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

